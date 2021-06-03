The Spanish stock market remains unchanged after the opening (-0.06%)

Madrid, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market remains with hardly any variation after the opening of this Thursday, falling by a slight 0.06%, pending the publication of new economic data such as the activity of the services sector in the Eurozone and In U.S.A.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 9,175 points after falling that slight 0.06%. The earnings for the year are reduced to 13.64%.

The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened this session with caution, after not registering any notable movements the previous day and leaving a slight 0.10%, dragged down by energy companies, especially those in the renewable sector.

Wall Street, meanwhile, ended Wednesday with slight gains, pending the “beige book” of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which highlighted that the national economy “expanded at a moderate rate” from the beginning of April to the end of May. .

Likewise, in Asia, the main markets have registered a different trend: Tokyo has risen 0.39%, while Hong Kong falls 1.10%; and Shanghai, 0.26%.

In Asia, today there has been a certain moderation in the activity of the services and composite sectors in China, while in Japan it has improved.

The same data will be released in the Eurozone, where preliminary indicators have already shown a “very substantial improvement in the services component,” according to Renta4 analysts.

The PMI for services in the US will also be released, and the ADP private employment survey for May, although investors are already focused on tomorrow, Friday, when the official US employment report will be released.

In Europe, the rest of the large markets have also opened downwards in an almost generalized way: London lost 0.20%; Frankfurt, 0.16%; and Paris, 0.05%; while Milan rises a slight 0.05%.

In the Spanish market, Fluidra is at the open as the value that falls the most on the IBEX 35, 2.27%; followed by Aena, which left 0.90%.

On the other hand, PharmaMar stands out by increasing 0.85%; and Cellnex, 0.71%.

Telefónica also advanced 0.29%; and Santander, 0.19%, while Repsol lost 0.04%; Inditex, 0.06%; and BBVA, 0.38%.

Iberdrola is trading flat in the early stages of the session.

In the continuous market, CCEP is the most bullish value, increasing 2.77%, while the rights to the expansion of Inmobiliaria del Sur give up 3.14%.

In the commodity market, the price of Brent crude, the reference, rises 0.43%, to 71.66 dollars, and in the debt market, the profitability of the Spanish ten-year bond, the reference, it remains at 0.46%.

(c) EFE Agency