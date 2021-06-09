The Spanish Stock Market remains flat at noon and is supported by tourist values

Madrid, Jun 9 (.) .- The Spanish stock market remains flat this noon and rises a slight 0.09%, affected by the fall of Inditex after presenting results, although they have been positive, and supported by tourist values.

At 12 noon, the selective Spanish IBEX 35 gained 9.60 points, that 0.09% and stood at 9,163.10 points.

For their part, all the European stock markets were trading down, and London lost 0.49%, Frankfurt 0.40%, Milan 0.29% and Paris 0.06%. For its part, the Euro Stoxx50 – which groups together the main European companies – was down 0.18%.

In the IBEX 35 the value that fell the most at that time was Inditex, 1.70%, despite the fact that today it presented the results of its first fiscal quarter (February to April) in which it earned 421 million euros compared to its first losses (409 million) in the same period of 2020 due to the impact of covid-19.

So far this year, Inditex has lost 22.83% on the stock market

On the contrary, Indra and tourist values ​​were the ones that most pulled the selective.

Indra rose 4.56%, after having ruled out the sale of its mortgage management business. The market today is evaluating it positively and in addition, its subsidiary its subsidiary Minsait has bought Flat 101 with the aim of accelerating the online strategy and electronic commerce of companies.

After Indra, the values ​​that increased the most at this time were Aena, with 3.99%, IAG, with 3.59%, Meliá, with 2.97% and Amadeus, with 2.01%.

Meliá’s rise occurs after it has decided that it wants to transfer the sale of hotels to a Bankinter Socimi.

In the continuous market, the biggest losses were for Vertice 360 ​​and LAR Spain, both with a 2.89% drop.

A barrel of Brent oil was trading at this time at $ 72.46, up 0.33%.

The profitability of the Spanish debt fell to 0.400% and the risk premium stood at 66.20 basis points.

