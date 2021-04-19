The Spanish stock market opens with hardly any changes and remains above 8,600 points

Madrid, Apr 19 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market began Monday’s session above 8,600 points and with hardly any variations compared to the previous day, despite the all-time highs recorded by Wall Street on Friday, according to market data.

At 9.00 the main indicator of the national market, the IBEX 35, gained 0.3 points, an insignificant percentage variation, to 8,613.8 integers. In the year accumulates a rise of 6.69%.

Of the large stocks, only Repsol fell 0.04%, while BBVA gained 0.29%; Inditex, 0.21%; Telefónica, 0.17%; Banco Santander, 0.14%, and Iberdrola, 0.04%.

(c) EFE Agency