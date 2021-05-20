The Spanish Stock Market opens with gains of 0.44% and recovers 9,100 points

hello.com

Supplements, immunity and stem cells: the ‘wellness’ of the future is now a reality

In a year in which our life as we knew it has taken a radical turn, most economies related to fashion and beauty have declined dramatically. With one big exception: wellness, everything that has to do with personal well-being. Now we are more aware than ever of the importance of taking care of ourselves, inside and out, not only to see ourselves better, but to live longer. A trend that had been booming for a long time – since 2017, its turnover grew around 10% per year – but which has now become more important as its pillars have changed. It is no longer about being thin or having younger skin, our new priorities are to really improve our health – physical and mental – or boost our immune system. This is confirmed by Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, the iconic Swiss clinic that, just before the pandemic, opened its first center in Madrid. – The most complete treatments with which to reshape each area of ​​the body Genetics vs. lifestyle “It has been almost a century since we launched our revitalization program,” begins Gibertoni to explain why Clinique La Prairie is considered such a leading clinic. It was 1931 when they opened their first holistic clinic in Montreaux (Switzerland) and, in these 90 years of experience, they have always been one step – or several, rather – ahead of the competition. Also now. “A few years later, we incorporated the treatment of immunity, which right now is one of the priorities of the majority.” Their exclusive personalized 6-day programs always begin with a genetic test – “we were the first clinic in the world to do it,” he says – and, since this year, they have added an epigenetic analysis that measures the impact of our lifestyle on our aging. “10 years ago it was believed that genetics was much more influential than lifestyle, but now we know that it is not: habits are the most important, DNA much less. Our philosophy is to analyze your DNA to understand how lucky you are. or not – with different tests, depending on the program – and then we do an epigenetic study to find out how old your body looks. That is, if you are younger or older than your real age, in order to change your lifestyle “, Gibertoni explains. From these results, a comprehensive personalized program is created -another trend in which they were pioneers- that includes medical treatment, beauty protocols, nutritional guidelines … and the CLP extract that reactivates internal defenses and reactivates, another reason for that this clinic is considered unique. At the end of this intensive program in Switzerland, the truly important thing arrives: assuming the new habits as a stimulus for life. “In that week they learn and understand why they have to take care of you, and see the first results, something that always motivates them to continue. But of course you have to continue later,” acknowledges the CEO. To facilitate this, they have just launched a range of nutritional supplements, the great beauty and wellness trend of the moment. – The collagen supplement with which you will stop feeling bloated Nutritional supplements: a trend that works or a product of companies? “We couldn’t find anything in the market that we wanted to give to our patients when they left the clinic, so we started to develop it. It is different from what exists in the market, we know that it is very expensive, but it is exactly what our clients want. There are four different products, for different needs, but they all carry our unique complex and the best ingredients, “he says. It is clear that the objective is not to sell massively (prices range from 310 euros to 600 for two months), but, is it not a way to get on a car, that of nutritional supplements, to which so many firms cosmetics are doing it lately? “From a retail point of view, it is a trend that many beauty brands have signed up to, but our complexes are other types of products,” replies Simone Gibertoni. “They are the result of four years of research and our previous experience, and we are doing studies to quantify, in a real way, how much they can slow down aging”, he anticipates. Soon this range of supplements (with anti-aging, detox, balance and energy effects) will be available at the Madrid clinic, which will also expand its offer in other areas that will soon also be a trend. Research with stem cells, “which has a lot of potential”, and artificial intelligence to study the skin are two fields that according to Gibertoni will soon emerge in wellness. Madrid, capital of ‘wellness’ As these and other novelties are incorporated, Clinique La Prairie seeks that its center in Madrid is the place where patients continue their treatment once they return from Switzerland, or also the gateway to its universe to who do not know. A door that is now completely open, but had to be closed a few days after opening, in February 2020. At that time, Madrid was emerging as the next wellness destination in Europe, the second world power in this sector after the United States. United. A street -Fernando VI- turned into the heart of premium fitness, healthy food restaurants competing with fast food throughout the city, or the upcoming opening of a 1,400-square-meter urban macro spa -in the Four Seasons Hotel, whose inauguration it had to be postponed until October – they drew a perfect framework to transfer the philosophy of Clinique La Prairie to the Spanish capital. “At our clinic in Montreux we had many clients from South America who told us that they were spending more and more time in Madrid. When we saw the development of the city, that they were going to open the Four Seasons, the Mandarin Oriental … we thought it was time to open too “, Simone Gibertoni, CEO of Clinique La Prairie, tells us about the reason that prompted them to open a headquarters of their famous Swiss clinic, where people from 80 countries pass each year, precisely in Madrid. Thus, at the end of February 2020, an immense (and beautiful) 4-storey center opened on Carrer de Fortuny … which had to close a week later due to the state of alarm. In Bangkok and Doha, the projects of this exclusive clinic were also stopped due to the pandemic, but now that wellness is making a strong resurgence they have, once again, the opportunity to show that their prestige is not unfounded, but the well-deserved result of almost a century of experience and research.