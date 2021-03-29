The Spanish Stock Market opens with a slight rise of 0.05% and exceeds 8,500 points

Madrid, Mar 29 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened this Monday almost flat, with a slight rise of 0.05% with which it exceeds 8,500 points, encouraged by the historical highs reached last Friday on Wall Street, before economic reopening plans and data showing subdued inflation.

At the beginning of the day, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, traded at 8,502.80 points, after rising that slight 0.05%. Earnings for the year reached 5.31%.

The large values ​​of the selective have opened mixed: Inditex advances 0.11%; and Iberdrola, 0.09%; while Telefónica falls 0.79%; Santander, 0.71%; BBVA, 0.69%; and Repsol, 0.33%.

