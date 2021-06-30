The Spanish Stock Market opens with a fall of 0.28% and loses 8,900 points

Madrid, Jun 30 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened this Wednesday with a fall of 0.28% and loses the level of 8,900 points, in a day in which the first half of the year closes and in which the market will be waiting for the June CPI in the euro area and the US ADP employment survey.

At the start of the session, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, left 25.50 points, that 0.28%, up to 8,880.50 integers. The accumulated earnings in the year are reduced to 10.06%.

Of the large stocks on the IBEX 35, BBVA kept 0.70%; Inditex, 0.60%; Santander, 0.50%; Iberdrola, 0.38%, and Telefónica, 0.27%, while Repsol increased 0.07%.

