The Spanish stock market opens up comforted after the intervention of Yellen

May 5 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 opened higher on Wednesday after the previous day’s profit taking in European stocks, in a general rally that came after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dissipated the inflationary fears that it had previously generated.

Yellen had warned about a possible rise in interest rates in case the economy overheats, to later clarify that it is not something that is expected yet, although operators are aware that it will have to be applied when the time comes.

“Moderate inflation and a sluggish Fed would remain supportive, but inflation and a reactive Fed could prove negative to valuations,” said Tapas Strickland, chief economics officer at NAB.

“In any event, yields and equities are likely to kick in as much better-than-expected economic data continues to defy central bank interest rate forecasts.”

Investors will look for clues about the evolution of inflation in euro area producer prices that are published this Wednesday.

“In the month of March they could rebound strongly (+ 4.2% and yoy vs + 1.5% previously), in line with other price indicators already known,” said Renta 4 in a note to clients.

Continuing in macroeconomic terms, key data for the session include end-April PMIs in the US and the euro zone, as well as services PMIs in Spain and Italy. The ISM for services and the ADP private employment survey for April are also published in the US.

In this context, at 07:44 GMT on Wednesday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 109.50 points, 1.24%, to 8,939.90 points, its highest level since February 27, 2020, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 1.24%.

The banking sector took advantage of the momentum of the day, with Sabadell at the top of the index gaining 2.78% and Bankinter behind with a rise of 2.66%.

At the other end of the table, PharmaMar was at the bottom with a drop of 1.47% after the publication of results, after rising 24.5% so far this year.

Among the rest of bank securities, Santander rose 1.69%, BBVA scored 2.47%, and Caixabank advanced 1.68%

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica scored 1.08%, Inditex lost 0.03%, Iberdrola gained 1.16%, Cellnex gained 1.25% and the oil company Repsol rose 2.61% .

(Information from Flora Gómez; additional information from Swati Pandey and Sam Holmes; edited by Tomás Cobos)