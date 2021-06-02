The Spanish Stock Market opens unchanged pending the Fed’s Beige Book

Madrid, Jun 2 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened with hardly any changes, with a slight rise of 0.06% this Wednesday’s session, in which the focus of attention will be on the Beige Book of the Federal Reserve of the United States (Fed), and the statements of the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde.

In the early stages of the day, the IBEX 35, the main national indicator, traded at 9,195.40 points, after scoring that slight 0.06%. Profits for the year reached 13.88%.

Of the large stocks on the IBEX 35, some have also started the session with little change: Santander falls 0.03%; while BBVA increased 0.02%, and Repsol, 0.09%.

For its part, Telefónica increased 0.29% and Inditex, 0.28%; while Iberdrola fell 0.41%.

(c) EFE Agency