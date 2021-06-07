The Spanish Stock Market opens the week with slight losses of 0.04%

Madrid, Jun 7 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has inaugurated this Monday with minimal losses of 0.04%, pending the two key appointments of the week which will be the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the publication of US inflation

At the beginning of this Monday, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, leaves that 0.04%, up to 9,077.90 points. The earnings for the year are reduced to 12.44%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Santander started the day with a decrease of 0.60%; Inditex, 0.44%; Repsol, 0.09%; and Iberdrola, 0.05%, while BBVA increased 0.15% and Telefónica started flat.

