The Spanish Stock Market opens the session with slight losses of 0.22%

Madrid, Jun 28 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened this Monday with slight losses of 0.22% in a day of few macroeconomic references and in which the statements of several members of the different central banks such as the ECB will stand out, the Bundesbank or the Fed.

In the early stages of the day, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, left 19.70 points, that 0.22%, to 9,075.10 points. The earnings for the year are reduced to 12.42%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Iberdrola stands out as it fell 0.92%, while BBVA lost 0.31%; Santander, 0.25%; and Inditex, 0.13%. Telefónica is trading flat and Repsol is up 0.05%.

