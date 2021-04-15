The Spanish stock market opens shyly awaiting data from the US

Apr 15 (Reuters) – The main Spanish stock market opened flat with a minimal upward bias on Thursday in a context of uncertainty following contradictory signals from Wall Street and the decline in the dollar, while the Fed continued to favor a stable outlook by reiterating its accommodative mood .

The attention of the markets will remain on Thursday in the United States where the publication of results continues, as well as the most important macroeconomic data of the day, with weekly unemployment, retail sales and industrial production for March, the Empire index Manufacturing and the NAHB real estate index for April.

In addition, the final inflation for March will be published in Germany.

In this context, at 07:42 GMT on Thursday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 2.6 points, or 0.03%, to 8,591.3 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.24%.

Among the stocks that made the best progress, Melia Hotels topped the list with a 4.78% increase, after an improvement in recommendation by Societe Generale.

Pharmamar was up 1.91% after announcing the inclusion of lurbinectedin in the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Clinical Practice Guidelines.

IAG, advanced 1.74%.

At the other end of the table, Solaria fell 1.03%, BBVA lost 0.84%, and Amadeus fell 0.91%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.03%, Caixabank lost 0.04%, Sabadell fell 0.38%, and Bankinter appreciated 1.17%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica scored 0.88%, Inditex advanced 0.29%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.26%, Cellnex gained 1.01% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.17% .

