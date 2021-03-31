The Spanish stock market opens positively with an eye on the US infrastructure plan

Mar 31 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 opened on Wednesday maintaining the upward bias of the previous day and on its way to close the quarter with a rise of 6.5% in a context of waiting for the presentation of an investment plan in infrastructure in the United States.

The day is marked by the infrastructure and decarbonization plan of US President Joe Biden, valued at 3 trillion dollars over 10 years, according to the Income 4 analysts, which would mean a new boost to the US GDP.

“This greater fiscal stimulus could continue to drive up the US 10-year IRR, which yesterday hit new annual highs at 1.77% (now we have it at 1.73%), although the continued support from the Fed should allow the rebound is gradual over time and moderate in amount, “they said.

On the global economic scene, China’s rebound in manufacturing activity expanded in March at the fastest pace in three months, and improved global demand added further impetus to the strong economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the British economy beat forecasts with growth of 1.3% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, according to official data published on Wednesday.

Also in macroeconomic terms, the publication of the March CPI for the euro area is expected.

Thus, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 20.10 points at 07:17 GMT, 0.23%, to 8,615.30 points, while the index of large European securities FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0, 03%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.73%, BBVA fell 0.07%, Caixabank lost 0.15% and Bankinter fell 0.03%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica registered 1.25%, Inditex advanced 0.11%, Iberdrola fell 0.09%, Cellnex gained 1.89% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.66% .

The Siemens Gamesa renewables group led the table by revaluing 2.88%, while at the other extreme Sabadell fell by 1.12%.

The steel group exposed to international trade ArcelorMittal advanced 1.9% after the rebound in manufacturing activity in China.

(Information from Michael Susin; edited by Darío Fernández)