The Spanish stock market opens negatively awaiting data from the US

Apr 12 (Reuters) – The Ibex opened lower on Monday, in line with European and Asian stock markets, at a time when the earnings season in the United States begins, which investors are waiting anxiously to see if justify the high valuations.

For bank securities, “we should see good figures, benefited by the disallowance of provisions and with an eye on the guidelines, with a possible upward revision of estimates in the context of the strong recovery of the American economy,” said Renta 4 in a note to clients.

On the other hand, markets are still waiting to see if there is a further rally in bonds, due to the prospects for recovery, or if it could be held back by inflation and retail sales data that will also be released this week in the US. The Fed will also indicate its position with the publication of the Beige Book ahead of the April 28 meeting.

In terms of macroeconomic data, February retail sales in the Eurozone are released today.

In this context, at 07:33 GMT on Monday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 39.40 points, or 0.45%, to 8,526.40 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.21%.

At the top of the table, Acciona registered a rise of 1.71%, waiting for the company to approve at the shareholders’ meeting the IPO of its renewable assets.

Cellnex, advanced 0.74% after announcing that shareholders and entities have subscribed 32% of the issuance of 7,000 million euros in new shares of the company.

For its part, Viscofan gained 1.17%.

The banking sector weighed down on the index at the start of the day. Banco de Sabadell fell 1.74%, Santander lost 0.96%, BBVA fell 0.95%, Caixabank lost 0.89%, and Bankinter fell 0.34%.

Siemens Gamesa lost 1.68% and Pharma Mar fell 1.59%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.59%, Inditex lost 0.83%, Iberdrola fell 0.17%, and the oil company Repsol lost 0.22%.

(Information from Flora Gómez, Edited by Tomás Cobos)