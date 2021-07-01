Madrid, Jul 1 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Market opens July with gains of 0.46% and tries to recover from the losses of the day before, on a day in which Acciona Energía made its debut in the national market.

At the beginning of the session this Thursday, the IBEX 35, the main national indicator, adds 40.20 points, that 0.46%, to 8,862.10 integers. The earnings for the year reached 9.77%.

Of the large stocks, Repsol led the advances, rising 1.23%, followed by BBVA, which scored 1.19%; Santander, 0.75%; Iberdrola, 0.63%; and Inditex, 0.61%. Telefónica, for its part, yields a slight 0.03%.

(c) . Agency