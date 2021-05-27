The Spanish stock market opens higher pending the imminent data from the US

May 27 – The Spanish Ibex-35 stock index opened with slight gains while investors waited for key data from the United States to be able to elucidate whether inflationary pressures were transitory or if instead they pointed to a more lasting turnaround.

The monthly report on personal consumption in the United States will be published on Friday, while figures on gross domestic product and applications for unemployment benefits are expected on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Fed Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal Quarles said he was willing to start talks on reducing the central bank’s emergency support measures, though he also underscored the need to remain patient.

In Europe, the drop in yields stood out after the interventions of the ECB representatives, which seem to confirm the continuity of cheap money.

“… the appreciation of the Euro vs USD, + 5% since the end of March, should also contribute to limiting inflationary pressures and therefore will facilitate a patient ECB in terms of withdrawing monetary stimuli”, said Renta 4 in a note to customers.

In this context, at 07:14 GMT on Thursday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 15.70 points, or 0.17%, to 9,212.60 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.03%.

Meliá led the index with a rise of 1.59%.

Acciona rose 1% after signing two syndicated financing contracts through subsidiaries for 800 and 2.5 billion euros.

At the other end of the table, Iberdrola lost 0.66%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 0.37%, BBVA scored 0.87%, Caixabank advanced 0.39%, Sabadell gained 0.46%, and Bankinter gained 0.09%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.25%, Inditex lost 0.09%, Cellnex gained 0.22% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.16%.

(Information from Flora Gómez; Edited by Tomás Cobos)