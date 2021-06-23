The Spanish Stock Market opens higher and rises 0.31% after Powell’s speech yesterday

Madrid, Jun 23 (.) .- The main indicator of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, has opened this Wednesday with gains of 0.31%, after the speech yesterday by the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, in which he once again insisted that the rise in prices is temporary due to the reactivation of the economy and will “dilute over time.”

Pending today the preliminary PMIs for June in the euro area are published, the IBEX 35 adds 26.90 points at the opening, that 0.31%, to 9,080.20 integers. The earnings for the year reached 12.61%.

The Spanish stock market closed practically flat yesterday, with a slight rise of 0.02% and pending Powell’s speech, on a day marked by doubts.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, closed today almost flat with a fall of 0.03%, after a slight rebound in the morning of this Wednesday. The Nikkei, which groups the 225 most representative titles in the market, fell 9.20 points to 28,874.89 integers.

For its part, Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday and one of its main indicators, the Nasdaq composite index, achieved a record by rising 0.79% to 14,253.27 points.

In Europe, stocks also started with a slight upward trend, with London rising 0.20%; Frankfurt, 0.14%; Milan, 0.06%, and Paris, 0.05%.

For its part, the Euro Stoxx50, which brings together the main European companies, also rose 0.15%.

The euro is trading at $ 1.19, while Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, appreciates 0.70%, to $ 75.33 per barrel.

In the Spanish selective, the rise in Ferrovial stands out, 1.66%; Acerinox, with 1.34%; ArcelorMittal, with 1.02%, and AENA, with 1.05%.

Likewise, it is worth highlighting the increases in banking, such that CaixaBank increased 1.11%; Santander, 1.06%; BBVA, 0.99%, and Banco Sabadell, 0.94%.

At the opposite extreme, Grifols left 1.01%; Cellnex, 0.78%; Iberdrola, 0.65%; Inmobiliaria Colonial, 0.45%, and Telefónica, 0.30%.

Read more

In the continuous market, the value that increased the most was Talgo, with 3.03%, while the one that lost the most was Codere, with a fall of 5.33%.

In the debt market, the yield on the ten-year Spanish bond fell to 0.45%, with the risk premium at 68.30 basis points.

(c) . Agency