The Spanish stock market opens flat, with slight falls of 0.05 percent

Madrid, Apr 12 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange opened this Monday with little variation, with slight losses of 0.05%, with investors already awaiting the macroeconomic references that will be published this week and the start of the presentation of business results in the US

At the start of the session, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, traded at 8,561.50 points, after leaving that 0.05%. Earnings for the year are down to 6.04%.

All the major values ​​of the indicator have opened lower: Repsol loses 0.59%; BBVA, 0.47%; Iberdrola, 0.43%; Inditex, 0.32%; Santander, 0.28%; and Telefónica, 0.25%.

