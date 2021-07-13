The Spanish Stock Market opens flat pending the IPC and the results in the US

Madrid, Jul 13 . .- The Spanish Stock Market has opened flat this Tuesday, with slight gains of 0.09%, on a day in which investors will be awaiting the publication of the CPI in the US, and the start of the presentation of results in the country.

At the start of the session, the IBEX 35, the main national indicator, adds that slight 0.09%, to 8,826.80 points. Earnings for the year reached 9.2%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Inditex adds 0.07%; BBVA, 0.19%; Santander, 0.21%; Telefónica, 0.30%, and Repsol, 0.55%. Iberdrola, for its part, cedes 0.19%.

