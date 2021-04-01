The Spanish Stock Market opens April with a moderate rise of 0.12%

Madrid, Apr 1 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has inaugurated the month of April with a moderate rise of 0.12%, encouraged by the billionaire infrastructure plan known in the US, although pending the evolution of the coronavirus in Europe, where France has announced a lockdown in the country.

At the start of the session, the last before the break for Easter, the main national selective, the IBEX 35, rises that 0.12%, to 8,586.70 points. Profits for the year are 6.37%.

The large values ​​of the indicator have opened upward in most cases: Inditex adds 0.60%; BBVA, 0.54%; Santander, 0.41%; Repsol, 0.38%, and Iberdrola, 0.14%. Telefónica, on the other hand, fell 0.14%.

(c) EFE Agency