The Spanish Stock Market maintains the gains and rises 0.21% after the opening

Madrid, May 6 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange maintains the gains of the opening, and in the first bars of the session an increase of 0.21% is noted, boosted by the new records reached the day before on Wall Street.

At 9.15 am, the main selective of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, added 19.10 points, that 0.21%, to 8,986.40 integers. Earnings for the year rose to 11.30%.

The Spanish stock market opened this Thursday with a positive tone and thus maintains the upward trend of the previous day, when a strong rise of 1.56% was noted, until reaching its highest level since the end of February 2020 and what was a new annual maximum.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wall Street also closed with a new record in its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, in a volatile day in which the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, had to clarify some statements on interest rates .

In this context, several members of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) have assured that they do not see the need to withdraw support for the economy despite the improvement in the outlook.

Today it will be the turn of the Bank of England, which according to analysts, will keep its monetary policy unchanged.

Likewise, today the data on retail sales for March will also be released in the euro area, while in the US, weekly unemployment will be published, which will give way to the official employment report on Friday.

While waiting for such data, European equities have started the day with an upward trend. The rise in Milan stands out, of 0.55%; while Paris adds 0.42%; Frankfurt, 0.33%; and London, 0.25%.

Brent, the reference price of crude in the Old Continent, also advanced, 0.29%, to 69.15 dollars per barrel.

In Asia, Tokyo has risen 1.80% and Hong Kong, 0.34%, while the Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 0.21%.

In Spain, where a new set of results is being presented today, the value that rises the most on the IBEX 35 is Merlin Properties, 3.52%, followed by Fluidra, 2.54%, on a day in which it announced that your profit has skyrocketed in the first quarter.

On the other hand, CaixaBank is the value with the lowest decrease, 2.52%, despite being known that it obtained a profit of 4.786 million in the first quarter after incorporating the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger with Bankia.

Meliá Hotels also decreased 2.42%.

After the opening, all major stocks on the IBEX 35 are trading higher; Iberdrola rises 0.97%; Inditex, 0.88%; Telefónica, 0.80%; Repsol, 0.46%; Santander, 0.26%; and BBVA, 0.02%.

In the continuous market, Pescanova increased 8.03%.

In the debt market, the yield on the Spanish ten-year bond fell to 0.44%, with the risk premium at 67 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency