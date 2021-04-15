The Spanish stock market maintains a slight rise of 0.14% after the opening

Madrid, Apr 15 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange opens one more session with caution and in the first bars of this Thursday a rise of 0.14% is noted, with which it manages to maintain the level of 8,600 points.

Specifically, at 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 8,600.40 points. Add 11 integers, that 0.14%.

The increase for the year reached 6.50%.

With this trend, the Spanish Stock Market tries to maintain the positive tone of the day before, when it scored 0.74% and broke with three consecutive sessions down.

The national market is driven by the tourism sector and some large stocks such as Telefónica and Inditex.

Previously, the session in Asia has been flat, although the futures on the main US indicators point to a positive session, with increases of 0.30% at this time.

On Wednesday, Wall Street closed with a mixed sign, as the falls in technology values ​​offset the gains of banks after the publication of good quarterly accounts of entities such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs, which started the earnings season .

In the session, the Beige Book of the Federal Reserve, Fed, was released, which reiterated the idea that the US economy continues to accelerate, but still far from full employment objectives.

Along the same lines, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he will maintain his accommodative monetary policy, and that the gradual withdrawal of debt purchases will be done “well before” the first rise in interest rates.

In today’s session, more business results will be known in the United States. At the macroeconomic level, a battery of data such as the New York manufacturing survey, retail sales, industrial production and unemployment claims will be published.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the CPI for Germany and France will be published.

In the Old Continent, the rest of the markets have also opened upwards: London adds 0.35%; Frankfurt, 0.21%; Milan, 0.12%; and Paris, 0.07%.

Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, is trading flat at this time, at $ 66.56.

Within the entire Spanish market, the strong rise of Meliá Hotels stands out today, 4.89%.

In the IBEX 35, the second most advanced value is Telefónica, 1.20%; and the third IAG, 1.12%.

On the loss side, Solaria is the one that falls the most on the IBEX 35, 1.69%, while in the continuous market, Vocento falls 7.95%.

Of the large stocks, in addition to Telefónica, Inditex adds 0.47%; Iberdrola, 0.18%, while Santander and BBVA fell 0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.

Repsol also lost 0.28%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond reaches 0.41%.

(c) EFE Agency