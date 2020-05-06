Madrid, May 6 . .- The Spanish stock market lost 1.13% and the 6,700 point level on Wednesday due to bad news about activity in the service sector in Europe and the evolution of employment in the US, as well as the decrease in oil prices, according to market data.

The main indicator of the national parquet, the IBEX 35, has lost 76 points, that 1.13%, to 6,671.70 points. Since the beginning of the year, it has yielded 30.13%.

In the rest of Europe, only London has risen 0.07%, while Milan has lost 1.31%; Frankfurt, 1.15%; and Paris, 1.11%.

The national stock market started the session with moderate losses, as did the European markets, despite the fact that Wall Street had closed with gains on Tuesday. In addition, Hong Kong was up 1.13% and Shanghai, 0.63%.

In addition to the collection of profits from the previous day, the decline in activity in the service sector in several European countries and the decline in the composite index – services and manufacturing – of activity in the euro area influenced.

For its part, the European Commission (EC) announced that, according to its forecasts, the Spanish GDP will fall 9.4% this year and that of the euro area, 7.7%.

Although close to the middle session it registered gains, the change in trend of Wall Street, after opening to the upside, has contributed to the loss of 6,700 points.

In the final setback of the Spanish stock market, the decline in the price of oil and the lack of definition of Wall Street have weighed after 20.2 million jobs were destroyed in the private sector in April in the US. The decline in banking also played a role (the sector sector has lost 2.6%).

Of the large stocks, only Inditex has risen, 1.46%, the second largest rise in the IBEX, while BBVA has fallen, 2.89%; Banco Santander, 2.73%; Telefónica, 2.26%; Repsol, 1.98%; and Iberdrola 0.78%.

The interest on Spanish debt rose to 0.92% and the risk premium stood at 142 basis points.

.