The Spanish Stock Market loses 0.83% and the level of 8,600 points

Madrid, Apr 9 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market has lost 0.83% and the level of 8,600 points this Friday, affected by the fall in large values ​​and despite the all-time highs on Wall Street, according to data from the market.

The main indicator of the national stock market, the IBEX 35, has fallen 72 points, or 0.83%, to 8,565.8 integers. This week it has lost 0.14% but in the year it still accumulates gains of 6.1%.

The national market has ended the session at the lowest price of the day after the Spanish Government revised down the growth forecasts for this year and new doubts arose about vaccines against covid-19. Meanwhile, in the New York stock market the S&P 500 index registered a new all-time high, above 4,100 points

BBVA has presided over the losses among the large stocks, falling 2.37% (fifth place on the IBEX); Repsol has yielded 0.71%; Inditex 0.68%; Banco Santander 0.65%; Telefónica 0.47% and Iberdrola 0.22%.

