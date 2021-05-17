The Spanish Stock Market gains 0.46% and tries to exceed 9,200 points

Madrid, May 17 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market rises 0.46% in the first bars of this Monday and tries to exceed 9,200 points boosted by one of the great values, Telefónica, which is revalued by more than 2%.

After closing last Friday above 9,100 points – the highest since February 2020-, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 42 points, that 0.46%, to 9,188.60 points.

The earnings for the year reached 13.78%.

In the rest of Europe, the main equity markets have also started the session with general increases: Milan gains 0.53%; Paris and London, 0.24%; and Frankfurt, 0.22%.

The Old Continent thus reflects the positive session that Wall Street registered on Friday, and despite the heavy losses that some Asian markets such as Taiwan or Singapore have registered, given the worsening of the pandemic situation.

Tokyo has also fallen 0.92%; while Shanghai rises 0.80% in a day in which macroeconomic data in China have been mixed, since retail sales grew well below expectations in April, while industrial production rebounded.

At the macroeconomic level, the other most relevant reference of the day will be in the United States, where the New York manufacturing survey will be released.

Within the IBEX 35, the strong rise of Telefónica stands out, of 2.32%, followed by ACS and Acciona, which recorded 1.39%; and 1.18%, respectively.

On the opposite side, Aena left 1.02%. Sabadell and BBVA also fell 0.12%.

Inditex, for its part, rises 1.33%; Iberdrola, 0.58%; Santander, 0.51%; and Repsol, 0.07%.

In the commodity market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, fell 0.20% to $ 68.57 a barrel.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, remains at 0.584%.

