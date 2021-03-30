The Spanish stock market focuses on the recovery of the US ignoring the problems of Archegos

Mar 30 (Reuters) – The main index of the Spanish stock market opened on Tuesday with an upward trend, as investors focused on a gigantic infrastructure plan in the United States, putting aside for the moment the fear of the day before a contagion effect by the fall of the investment fund Archegos Capital Management.

For the moment, the prevailing view in the stock markets was that the risk posed to the banking sector by the situation of this fund is not systemic, allowing investors to turn their attention to the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns. around the world and the prospects for the recovery of the US economy.

In this sense, analysts from the Spanish brokerage house Renta 4 pointed out the new rise in the yields of the debt of the United States, pending the presentation on Wednesday of the infrastructure plan of the president of the United States Joe Biden, estimated at 3 trillion dollars in 10 years.

“(The plan) could reinforce the upward trend in debt profitability, albeit gradually and moderately by continuing to have the explicit support of the Fed,” they indicated.

The increases were limited, in any case, by concerns about the new wave of infections and confinements in Europe, while the market awaits the publication of the new monthly employment report in the United States at the end of the week.

In the session there will be interest in data on economic confidence in the euro area, inflation in Germany and consumer confidence in the United States.

Thus, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 61.70 points at 07:05 GMT, 0.73%, to 8,553.80 points, while the index of large European securities FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0, 47%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 1.19%, BBVA registered 2.13%, Caixabank increased 1.78%, Sabadell gained 0.69%, and Bankinter gained 1.32%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica registered 0.15%, Inditex advanced 0.50%, Iberdrola fell 0.36% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.98%.

Cellnex stood out in the conference, which gained 1.01% after announcing details of its capital increase of 7,000 million euros, and Almirall, which lost 2% after a 13% rise the day before thanks to a favorable recommendation from Goldman Sachs.

(Information from Tomás Cobos)