Madrid, May 13 . .- The Spanish stock market has dropped 1.94% today and has lost the level of 6,700 points, affected by the negative economic outlook and the fear of outbreaks of the coronavirus epidemic in countries that Deconfusion processes have started.

The most relevant indicator in the national market, the IBEX 35, has fallen 131.3 points, 1.94%, the biggest drop since the beginning of the trading month, on May 4, and stood at 6,631.4 points. . The accumulated annual decrease rises to 30.56%.

In the rest of Europe, with the euro at $ 1,084, Paris has lost 2.85%; Frankfurt, 2.56%; Milan, 2.14%; and London, 1.51%.

The national park has started the day with losses by reaping the benefits of Tuesday’s rise and the fall of Wall Street yesterday, around 2%, as well as news from the United States.

Its president, Donald Trump, warned of sanctions against the federal pension fund if he invested in Chinese securities, and the White House epidemiological adviser, Anthony Fauci, warned of the risks of lack of confidence.

Economic data showing the impact of the pandemic were known, such as the 2% drop in UK GDP in the first quarter and the 11.3% decline in industrial production in the euro area.

The stock market was losing the level of 6,700 points, partly pressured by the falling price of the banks after some negative report on the sector was published. The bearish evolution of the oil barrel did not collaborate either.

Wall Street opened with losses close to 1%, which widened to 1.5% at the close of the national market, weighed down by the perception of the President of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, that the economic recovery will be slow.

All the major stocks are down: BBVA, 4.55%; Banco Santander, 4.14%; Repsol, 3.45%; Inditex, 3.25%; Telefónica, 3.2%; and Iberdrola, 0.59%.

ArcelorMittal has once again led the list of IBEX companies with losses, down 7.94%, while Banco Sabadell has yielded 7.89%; Meliá Hotels, 7.77%; Acerinox, 5.87%; and IAG, 4.84%.

The interest on Spanish ten-year debt fell to 0.8% and the risk premium to 134 basis points.

.