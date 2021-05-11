The Spanish Stock Market falls 1.22% at noon although it maintains 9,000 points

Madrid, May 11 (EFE) .- The IBEX 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Exchange is registering a correction this Tuesday like the other European markets and falls by 1.22% at noon, although it maintains the level of 9,000 points.

After maintaining four days with rises, the IBEX 35 lost 113.80 points this afternoon, that 1.22% and stood at 9,032.50 points.

On the IBEX 35, practically all the stocks posted losses and the biggest drops were for Fluidra, with 5.92%, IAG, with 4.91%, PharmaMar, with 4.04%, Indra, with 3, 16% and Siemens Gamesa with 3.15%.

In the rest of Europe, losses were also the common denominator, so that Frankfurt was left 2.08%, London, 2.03%, Paris, 1.96% and Milan, 1.62%.

The Euro Stoxx 50, which groups together the largest European companies, was down 1.98%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a 3.08% decline in its main indicator, the Nikkei, dragged by the strong losses of technology companies on Wall Street and by concerns about the increase in cases of covid-19 in Japan.

Wall Street closed in red on Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.10% on a day marked by the fall of large technology companies, which impacted the Nasdaq index.

In the debt market, the interest of the Spanish ten-year bond, the benchmark, rises to 0.508%, while that of the United States, the one that worries investors the most, rises slightly and exceeds 1.61%.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro gains ground against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,216 units.

In the oil market, prices fall and Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, falls 0.67% and is around 67.8 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the United States. ., drops 0.69% and stands at around 64.4 dollars.

The price of gold, one of the safe haven assets, advances and exceeds $ 1,839 per ounce.

