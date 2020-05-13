Madrid, May 13 . .- The Spanish stock market fell 1.05% in the early stages of this Wednesday, dragged down by the bank and by the declines of the eve of Wall Street, where investors fear new contagions from the coronavirus if the country’s activity restarts before it is safe.

At 9.15 am, the main indicator of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the IBEX 35, yields 70.10 points, that 1.05%, to 6,692.50 points. In the year, the losses reach 29.90%.

In Europe, Frankfurt also lowered 1.77% in the opening; Milan, 1.38%; and Paris, 1.38%.

London yields 1.71% in a session in which it was known that British GDP fell 2% in the first quarter, according to the first calculation made.

In the case of Spain, with today’s losses, the IBEX 35 erases everything gained in the previous session, when it rose 1.36%.

The strong falls of Wall Street yesterday, of 1.89%, in the face of the bad economic forecasts of the country, the uncertainty about its reopening, and a new possible wave of contagions, weighed down investor sentiment.

Today’s attention will be on the conference of the president of the US Federal Reserve. (Fed) Jerome Powell on the economy and expectations of how its monetary policy may evolve.

Likewise, investors are also concerned about tensions between the United States. and China, after US President Donald Trump asked the Federal Pension Fund not to invest in Chinese securities, and warned that sanctions could also be imposed on the country if it does not cooperate in the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

In this context, the negative trend of the market has also spread to Asia, where today the Tokyo Nikkei has lost 0.49%, while Shánghái has closed almost flat.

Investors will be awaiting the publication of the EU industrial production data for March, and in which also, OPEC issues its latest oil market report.

At the opening of this Wednesday, the price of Brent crude, the benchmark in Europe, fell slightly more than 1%, to $ 29.60.

In Spain, where results have been presented today, Metrovacesa, Rovi and Fluidra, all the large IBEX 35 stocks are trading down: Santander down 2.15%; BBVA, 1.95%; Inditex, 0.82%; Repsol, 0.53%; Iberdrola, 0.45% and Telefónica, 0.25%.

ArcelorMittal stands out one more day on the loss side by falling 5.02%, followed by Banco Sabadell, 5%.

On the earnings side, Naturgy is up 2.38% and Amadeus 1.58%.

In the continuous market, Berkeley rises 5.25%.

In the debt market, the yield on the Spanish 10-year bond stands at 0.846%, with the risk premium at 137 basis points.

.