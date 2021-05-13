The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.89% and loses 9,000 points despite Telefónica

Madrid, May 13 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market fell 0.89% in the first bars of this Thursday, and lost 9,000 points again, dragged down by the falls on Wall Street the day before and despite strong gains recorded by Telefónica after presenting results.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, dropped 83.20 points, that 0.89%, to 8,925.60 points. The earnings for the year are reduced to 10.54%.

The Spanish Stock Market has opened with significant losses after achieving a slight rise of 0.23% the previous day that allowed it to recover 9,000 points.

And this, despite knowing a higher than expected data for the US CPI in April.

This data did affect the Wall Street price, which closed in red due to investors’ fear of the rise in inflation.

After the data, the profitability of public debt rose yesterday, although at this time it is moderating.

The yield on the 10-year American bond eases to 1.678%, while that of the Spanish one falls slightly, to 0.557%.

The falls in the US have also been transferred to Asia, where the main markets have registered strong declines: the Nikkei in Tokyo has lost 2.49%; Hong Kong, 1.72%; and Shanghai, 1.23%.

In the same way, in the Old Continent, Milan falls 1.47% in the first bars of the session; London, 1.42%; Frankfurt, 1.34%; and Paris, 1.21%.

In a day in which the key date of the day will be weekly unemployment in the US, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, also fell, 1.08%, to 68.57 dollars per barrel.

Back in Spain, where another set of results is published today, Telefónica stands out, which rises 3.98% after announcing that it earned 886 million until March, 118% more than in 2020.

On the other hand, ArcelorMittal fell 2.99%; and Repsol, 2.20%.

Santander also fell 1.51%; BBVA, 1.20%; Inditex, 0.62%; and Iberdrola, 0.58%.

In the continuous market, Montebalito leads the falls by collapsing 7.33%, while Tubos Reunidos is the value that rises the most in the entire national market, 2.13%.

