The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.72% pending the Fed and inflation

Madrid, May 19 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.72% minutes after the opening of this Wednesday and puts 9,100 points at risk, in a day in which investors will be waiting to know the minutes from the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the inflation data in the eurozone.

Fifteen minutes after the opening, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, lost 66.90 points, that 0.72%, to 9,117 integers. The earnings for the year are reduced to 12.91%.

With this fall, the Spanish stock market halts its streak of three consecutive rises, and moves away from the new highs since the end of February 2020 that it managed to reach yesterday.

Wall Street also ended lower on Tuesday, following worse-than-expected housing market data and again concerned about rising inflation.

Today the minutes of the last Fed’s monetary policy meeting are published, with great prominence due to the debate that has emerged in recent weeks about the transience of the US inflation rebound and its impact on the monetary policy of central banks, they say. Income analysts 4.

Likewise, in the euro area today it will be confirmed with the final CPI data for April after the rebound shown in the preliminary data, while the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, will intervene and is expected to reiterate the maintenance of an accommodative policy for an even long period of time.

In this context, the main European markets began the session with general losses: London fell 1.13%; Milan, 1.06%; Frankfurt, 1.02%; and Paris, 1.01%.

In Asia, Tokyo also ended today with declines of 1.28%, dragged down by Wall Street losses, while Shanghai falls 0.61%, and Hong Kong is trading flat.

In the commodities market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, also registered declines of 1.14%, to 67.93 dollars per barrel.

Within the Spanish market, only one value of the IBEX 35, CaixaBank has opened higher, with a rise of 0.28%.

ArcelorMittal is the company that falls the most, 2.99%; followed by IAG, 1.79%; and Siemens Gamesa, 1.66%.

Of the large stocks on the IBEX 35, Repsol led the losses by dropping 1.50%, while BBVA dropped 1.05%; Santander, 0.89%; Inditex, 0.80%; Iberdrola, 0.35%; and Telefónica, 0.22%.

In the continuous market, Bodegas Riojanas is at the bottom of the Spanish Stock Market with losses of 3.95%, while Service PS is the value that rises the most, 5.32%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, scales to 0.62%, with the risk premium at 72 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency