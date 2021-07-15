The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.70% and loses 8,600 points

Madrid, Jul 15 . .- The Spanish Stock Exchange widens the falls and in the first bars of this Thursday it lost 0.70% and the level of 8,600 points, with all the values ​​of its main indicator, the IBEX 35, in negative territory.

At 9.15am the IBEX 35 drops 68.10 points, that 0.70%, to 8,597.70 integers. The earnings for the year are reduced to 6.51%.

The Spanish stock market opted for losses one more session after dropping another 0.42% on Wednesday, affected by the fall recorded by Wall Street which, finally, ended mixed.

The session on the other side of the Atlantic was marked by statements by the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, who insisted that inflation will remain high “in the coming months” in the US. , and that the economy is “far” from the central bank’s objectives to propose a change in monetary policy.

In this context, several macroeconomic data from the US will be released today, including the weekly rate of applications for unemployment benefits and industrial production for June.

Meanwhile, in Asia, it has been known that China grew by 7.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2021, which represents a slowdown.

After this data, the Shanghai Stock Exchange adds 1.33%, and Hong Kong, 0.86%. In contrast, the Nikkei in Tokyo fell 1.15%.

After a mixed session today in Asia, European stocks have generally opened with losses. London gives 0.07%; Frankfurt, 0.36%; Paris, 0.37%, and Milan, 0.60%.

With the euro at 1,183 dollars, the Brent, the reference crude of the Old Continent, falls 1.23%, to 73.84 dollars.

Today the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) publishes its monthly report, its forecast on the evolution of demand and supply for this year and, for the first time, for 2022.

Within the IBEX 35, where all its stocks are trading down, Repsol stands out as the stock that yields the most, 2.27%, followed by another of the large stocks, Inditex, which lost 2.05%. Sabadell also gave up 2.08%.

Likewise, Telefónica leaves 0.88%; BBVA, 0.64%; Iberdrola, 0.44%, and Santander, 0.40%.

REC is the value that decreases the least, 0.06%.

Siemens Gamesa is inhibited from listing after announcing that it has lowered its forecasts for 2021 to place revenues between 10,200-10,500 million euros after provisioning 229 million for onerous projects due to the rise in prices of raw materials and the costs of launch of its 5.X platform, especially in Brazil.

In the continuous market, DIA’s rights fell 6.67%, while Tubos Reunidos stands out by increasing 3.7%.

In the debt market, the yield of the Spanish ten-year bond falls to 0.3%.

.