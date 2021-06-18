The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.20%, driven by large stocks and Acerinox

Madrid, Jun 18 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.20% in the first bars of this Friday, a day marked by the “quadruple witch hour”, in which options and futures expire, and which usually causes greater volatility, and in which it is dragged by large stocks and Acerinox.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, left 18 points, that 0.20%, to 9,177.90 points. The gains for the year are reduced to 13.65%, and in the week, the indicator drops 0.32%.

In Europe, where the euro is trading at $ 1,189, the main markets have opened flat: Paris falls 0.01%; Frankfurt, 0.02%; and Milan, 0.07%. London does not register variation.

And this, after on Thursday, Wall Street closed mixed, still influenced by the perspectives of monetary policy disclosed a day earlier by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

In Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo is down 0.19% in a day in which the Bank of Japan has kept its monetary policy unchanged and has extended its financial aid programs until March 2022, while it has become known that the country’s CPI rose 0.1% in May – its first advance in 14 months.

For its part, the Shanghai Stock Exchange rose a slight 0.03%; and Kong Hong, 0.34%.

In a day that will be marked by the second “quadruple witch hour” of the year, the Spanish stock market opts again for losses, and this after ending yesterday with a minimal fall of 0.07%.

Within the values ​​of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the collapse of Acerinox stands out, leaving 8% after the Japanese Nippon Steel, one of the largest steel producers in the world, has placed a package of shares that represents approximately 7 , 9% of the capital of the company for 218.14 million euros.

On the other hand, Solaria is the value that rises the most on the IBEX 35, 1.25%, while Alantra is the most bullish of the entire continuous market, 5.61%.

Of the large values, Telefónica decreased 1%; Repsol, 0.93%; BBVA, 0.54%; Inditex, 0.26%; Iberdrola, 0.14%; and Santander, 0.04%.

In the commodities market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, fell 0.53% to $ 72.68.

In the debt market, the profitability of the Spanish ten-year bond falls to 0.432%.

