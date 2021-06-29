The Spanish Stock Market falls 0.14% at the opening after the previous strong corrective

Madrid, Jun 29 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange opened the session this Tuesday with losses of 0.14%, which maintains the negative trend of the day before, when it suffered a strong corrective affected by tourist values, weighed down by concern about the delta variant of covid-19.

The IBEX 35, the main national indicator, trades at 8,899.90 points in the early stages of this Tuesday after dropping that 0.14%. Profits for the year are reduced to 10.20%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Telefónica increased 0.90%; Inditex, 0.70%; Santander, 0.28%; and BBVA, 0.11%; while Repsol fell 0.02%. Iberdrola does not register a variation.

