The Spanish stock market deflates after the opening and rises a slight 0.02%

Madrid, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market deflates after the opening of this Tuesday and rises a slight 0.02% while waiting for a battery of relevant macroeconomic data to be published, such as the manufacturing PMIs for May in the euro area , unemployment data, as well as the inflation estimate.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main national indicator, adds that slight 0.02%, to 9,151.30 points. Profits for the year are 13.34%.

With this rise, the Spanish Stock Exchange resumed the positive trend after closing the day before with losses of 0.82% that placed it below 9,200 points, although it ended the month of May with a strong rise of 3.8%.

In Europe, the main equity markets have also opened with generalized gains, waiting to once again have the Wall Street benchmark, which closed yesterday for a holiday.

Thus, Frankfurt scores 0.64%; Milan, 0.52%; Paris, 0.37%; and London, 0.37%.

The futures of the main US indices point to a slightly bullish opening, while in Asia the trend has been mixed, and this, in a day in which it has been known that Chinese manufacturing activity has once again expanded at its highest rate of the year.

In this context, the Nikkei of Tokyo has left 0.24% and Shanghai, 0.12%.

In the crude market, the focus will be on the OPEC + meeting. Meanwhile, Brent, Europe’s benchmark oil, rises 1.17% at this time, and exceeds $ 70 per barrel.

Back in the Spanish market, Solaria, which yesterday already rose more than 3% after presenting results, stands out again today with an increase of 2.92%.

ArcelorMittal also adds 1.12%; and Melia Hoteles, 0.87%.

Repsol advances 0.82%; Santander, 0.67%; Telefónica, 0.54%; BBVA, 0.43%; and Inditex, 0.22%. Iberdrola, for its part, fell 0.32%.

Viscofán stands out as the value that falls the most on the IBEX 35, 0.69%; followed by Naturgy, 0.56%.

Read more

In the continuous market, Prim is at the top of the losses, falling 3.95%, while Aperam rises 4.65%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, fell to 0.472%, with the risk premium at 65 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency