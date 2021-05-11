The Spanish stock market corrects attentive to US inflation

May 11 – The Spanish Ibex-35 stock index opened on Tuesday with profit taking after having hit the highest levels since February 2020, in a context of caution in the face of the United States inflation report published on Wednesday, where a rebound is expected due to mounting price pressures.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the US CPI to register a year-on-year rise of 3.6% in April compared to 2.6% in the previous month, which could put pressure on the Federal Reserve’s economic recovery instruments and anticipate the increases in interest rates.

For the day, the publication of the ZEW surveys of expectations and economic confidence in Germany is also expected.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 ended a four-day bullish streak and fell by 71.10 points at 07:05 GMT, 0.78%, to 9,073.20 points, while the index of Large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 1.09%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.74%, BBVA fell 0.69%, Caixabank lost 0.65%, Sabadell fell 0.90%, and Bankinter fell 0.71%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.68%, Inditex lost 1.27%, Iberdrola fell 0.52%, Cellnex fell 1.28% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.42%.

The stock with the best performance at the opening was the airport manager AENA, which rose 0.38%, after a day of great volatility on Monday after the publication of an article in the press about an unfavorable ruling that could endanger its business model, although the company downplayed the ruling.

At the other end of the table, the swimming pool company Fluidra lost 3.34% after the Piscine Luxembourg group sold a 4.91% stake in Fluidra’s capital on the market for 300 million euros.

(Information from Michael Susin, edited by Tomás Cobos)