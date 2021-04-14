The Spanish stock market closes higher, trying to recover 8,600 points

Apr 14 (Reuters) – The main Spanish selective opted for the increases on Wednesday after a hesitant start and closed the session approaching 8,600 points, supported by the increases of the oil company Repsol and the travel and tourism sector.

The pandemic-hit tourism sector was buoyed by hopes of a summer recovery on Wednesday, after easyJet airline predicted most of Europe will be open to travel and British Airways relying on routes to states. United, despite the uncertainty.

This encouraged values ​​linked to travel and tourism: the Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG gained 2.86%, the flight booking group Amadeus revalued 2.31% and the hotel company Meliá scored 3.55 %.

In addition, the European Union announced that Pfizer and BioNTech will advance the shipment of 50 million more vaccines against COVID-19 during the second quarter, partially offsetting the stoppage of Johnson & Johnson deliveries that had put more pressure on the vaccination plan of the European Union tightening the markets.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 closed with a rise of 63.30 points on Wednesday, 0.74%, to 8,588.40 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0, 2. 3%.

The oil company Repsol was the best value of the Spanish selective with a rebound of 4.41, underpinning the rise in Brent of 4.10% and the announcement of its sale of 275 service stations in Italy.

The banking sector also contributed to the rise in the index: Santander rose 0.99%, BBVA scored 1.46%, Caixabank advanced 1.13%, Sabadell gained 0.47% and Bankinter appreciated 0.45 %.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.03%, Inditex advanced 0.18%, Iberdrola fell 0.52% and Cellnex gained 1.14%.

(Information by Emma Pinedo; Edited by Darío Fernández)