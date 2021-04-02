The Spanish stock market closes flat with an eye on the advance of the pandemic

Apr 1 (Reuters) – The main Spanish stock index closed flat on Thursday on a day marked by caution, given a new wave of contagions in Europe and the publication of a series of macroeconomic data.

Despite the worsening pandemic in the European bloc, where countries such as France and Germany are once again tightening restriction measures, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, said in an interview with Bloomberg that investors could test the bank’s will. to curb rising costs of borrowing “all they want.”

However, the current situation jeopardizes forecasts of an economic rebound, according to the ECB, after estimating an economic rebound of 4.0% three weeks ago.

The day was also marked by important macroeconomic data. The Purchasing Managers Survey (PMI) index for the UK manufacturing sector was above forecasts as euro zone factory activity soared in March at its fastest pace in nearly 24 years.

However, the number of applications for unemployment assistance in the United States rose above expectations, registering 719,000 applications against an estimate of 680,000.

The OPEC + alliance reached a preliminary agreement to gradually moderate its oil production cuts starting in May, two sources within the bloc said on Thursday. The group is still debating the exact figures, they said.

Thus, the Ibex-35 lost 2.40 points, 0.03%, to 8,577.60 points, but closed the week with an advance of 0.9%, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 it rose 0.61%. The Spanish market will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.48%, BBVA scored 0.44%, Caixabank lost 1.48%, Sabadell fell 0.15%, and Bankinter fell 1.15%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.92%, Inditex advanced 0.71%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.46%, Cellnex fell 2.84% and the oil company Repsol lost 1.16%.

At the top of the table, the Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG stood out with a rise of 5.18% while the group of telecommunication towers Cellnex was the value with the worst evolution, falling by 2.84%.

(Information from Michael Susin, edited by Janisse Huambachano)