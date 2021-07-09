The Spanish Stock Market bounces 0.36% at the opening and tries to exceed the minimum

Madrid, Jul 9 . .- The Spanish Stock Exchange began its session this Friday with a rebound of 0.36% after closing the day before with a fall of 2.31%, the second largest of the year, which placed it at lows since April, affected by the expansion of the coronavirus.

At the beginning of the day, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 30.60 points, that 0.36%, to 8,681.70 integers. Profits for the year reached 7.51%.

Of the large values ​​of the selective, Santander advanced 0.80%; Inditex, 0.69%; BBVA, 0.63%; Repsol, 0.59%, and Telefónica, 0.17%. Iberdrola drops 0.05%.

