The Spanish Stock Exchange will not open today, Good Friday, or Easter Monday

Madrid, Apr 2 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange and the debt markets will not operate today, Good Friday, nor will they operate on April 5, Easter Monday, according to the calendar set by Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME).

According to this calendar, the days considered non-business days on the Spanish Stock Exchange in 2021 are five, the same number as in 2020.

So far, in 2021, the Spanish market has only closed on January 1 (New Year).

After the holidays today (Good Friday) and next Monday (Easter Monday), only December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 31 (New Year’s Eve) will be non-working.

In 2005, the Spanish Stock Exchange approached a progressive reduction of its holidays to converge with the main European stock markets.

(c) EFE Agency