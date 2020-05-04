Madrid, May 4 . .- The Spanish stock market maintains strong losses of 2.85% in the early stages of this Monday’s session, and puts at risk 6,700 points, dragged down by the new tensions generated between the US and China for the management of the coronavirus.

After the break last Friday, closed for the Labor Day festivity, the Spanish Stock Exchange returns to business today, and it does so with a weighed down spirit. Its main indicator, the IBEX 35, loses 196.50 points, that 2.85%, to 6,725.80 points, bringing the annual losses to 29.56%.

The rest of European markets are also trading on Monday with sharp falls, as Paris left 3.34%; Milan, 3.01% ;; Frankfurt, 2.81%; while London falls 0.50%.

In this way, the European squares, which closed last week with a significant correction after the increases harvested in the week, follow the trail marked by some Asian markets -Tokyo has closed for a holiday-.

And this, after Wall Street ended on Friday with losses of 2.55%, given the renewed fear of investors that tensions between the US will rise again. and China.

In this case, these tensions are not of a commercial nature, and are focused on the management of the coronavirus, since the White House has warned China that they will respond to what happened with the pandemic.

In this context, the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI), which closed last Friday, is trading today with heavy losses outside official hours, and falls at this time more than 5%.

In the case of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, the decline is much less, around 0.57%.

In a day in which new business results have been presented, investors will also be awaiting the publication of some macroeconomic data such as the manufacturing PMI.

Within the Spanish Stock Market, in the early stages of this Monday, the collapse suffered by IAG stands out, which left 6.55%, followed by ArcelorMittal, 6.08%; and Cie Automotive, 4.94%.

On the profit side, only Telefónica is listed, which is up 0.53% on a day in which it has announced that it is in talks with Liberty Global for the possible integration of O2 and Virgin, their respective telecommunications businesses in the United Kingdom.

Of the rest of the large stocks, BBVA falls 4.99%; Repsol, 3.78%; Santander, 3.16%; Iberdrola, 2.69%, and Inditex, 2.58%.

In the continuous market, Amrest is the value that rises the most on the entire Spanish Stock Market, 5.82%, while on the opposite side, Grifols is the lowest, 5.82%.

In the debt market, the yield on the Spanish bond rises sharply, to 0.831%, with the risk premium at 139 basis points.

