The Spanish Stock Exchange loses steam after the opening and reduces profits to 0.10%

Madrid, Jun 15 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange loses steam after the opening of this Tuesday and gains a slight 0.10%, thus moving away from the 9,300 points it managed to reach at the beginning of the session.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35 adds 9.10 points, that 0.10%, to 9,291.40 points. Profits for the year reached 15.08%.

The IBEX 35 closed yesterday with a revaluation of 0.83% and reached its highest level since February 2020, close to 9,300 points, a level that it has managed to overcome in the early stages of today, but which it has lost shortly after.

The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened cautiously this Tuesday, a session in which the two-day meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) begins.

The meeting will conclude tomorrow, and the market awaits any message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell after the sharp rise in prices in May.

Waiting for this appointment, Wall Street closed on Monday mixed, with losses in the Dow Jones of Industriales, but with new records in the selective S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Highs that have boosted the price in Asia, where the Nikkei in Tokyo has risen 0.96%, although Shanghai is trading lower and loses 1.28%.

In Europe, the main markets have started with gains. The strong rise in Frankfurt stands out, amounting to 0.70%; while Paris advanced 0.37%; London, 0.29%; and Milan, 0.19%.

And this, in a day in which the inflation data will be published in Germany, France or Italy, while in the US, retail sales and industrial production will be known.

The euro is trading at $ 1,213, while the price of Brent crude, the benchmark in Europe, rises 0.45% to $ 73.19, its highest level since April 2019.

The yield on the Spanish ten-year bond falls to 0.386%, and the American one to 1.486%.

In the Spanish market, Repsol stands out by dropping 1.08%; followed by Inmobiliaria Colonial, 1%; and Almirall, which left 0.81%.

BBVA also fell 0.60%; Telefónica, 0.40%; Santander, 0.39%; Inditex, 0.22%, while Iberdrola is trading flat.

Solaria, on the other hand, is the value that rises the most on the IBEX 35, 0.98%; and Siemens Gamesa, the second, with an increase of 0.93%.

In the continuous market, after OHL’s rights, which increased 8%, Gestamp added 3.97%.

The rights of Inmobiliaria del Sur plummet 6.77%; those of Reig Jofre, 3.19%; and Cash drops 3.14%.

