The Spanish Stock Exchange is trading flat pending the start of results in the US.

Madrid, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange, one more session, opts for caution, and in the early stages of this Wednesday it is trading almost flat, with a slight rise of 0.04%, waiting for today kicks off the presentation of business results in the US

At 9:20 a.m., the IBEX 35, the main indicator of the Spanish market, is trading at 8,528.80 points, after scoring that minimum 0.04%. Earnings for the year reached 5.63%.

National equities remain undefined for another day, and this, after ending the previous day with a slight decrease of 0.09%, despite the rise in inflation in the US and the recommendation of the US health authorities to discontinue vaccination with the Janssen compound after several cases of thrombosis have been identified.

This stoppage has slowed the arrival of the first doses in Europe.

Despite this, European markets have opened with moderate gains: Paris adds 0.42%; Frankfurt, 0.12%; and London, 0.01%. Milan, for its part, fell 0.04%.

Previously, in Asia, the session has been uneven: The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, has lost 0.44%, while Hong Kong has risen 1.02%, and Shanghai, 0.52 %.

In the previous day, Wall Street also closed mixed, with the Dow Jones in the red but registering a new all-time high in the S&P 500, in a day marked by the pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and marked by inflation data , which rose in March to a year-on-year rate of 2.6%.

In the debt market, the yield of the US ten-year bond is currently trading at 1.629%, and the Spanish one at 0.367%.

In today’s session, investors’ attention will be focused on the beginning of the presentation of results in the US, where investment banks (JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo) will announce their accounts.

In the macroeconomic plan, the Beige Book of the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected, in the eurozone, the data of industrial production for February and in Spain, the CPI for March.

Back in the Spanish market, within the IBEX 35, Sabadell stands out as the value that loses the most, 0.79%; followed by Fluidra, 0.77%; and Inditex, which left 0.61%.

In addition to Inditex, of the rest of the large stocks, Telefónica also cedes 0.39%; Santander, 0.16%; Iberdrola, 0.09%; and BBVA, 0.03%.

Repsol, on the other hand, rose 0.30%.

On the earnings side, the values ​​related to tourism stand out: Melia Hoteles leads the increases with an advance of 1.11%; IAG also adds 0.90%; and Amadeus, 0.69%.

In the continuous market, Edreams Odig appreciated by 3.23%, the one with the most, and Baviera fell by 3.65%, the company most penalized.

In the commodities market, the price of Brent crude, the benchmark in Europe, rises 1.38% to $ 64.55.

