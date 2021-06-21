The Spanish Stock Exchange increases losses to 1.22% and puts 8,900 at risk

Madrid, Jun 21 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange, which began the session this Monday below 9,000 points, is now putting 8,900 at risk, by expanding losses to 1.22%, affected by the fear that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) withdraws stimulus earlier than expected.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, left 110.40 points, that 1.22%, up to 8,920.22 integers. The earnings for the year are reduced to 10.49%.

The Spanish stock market, in what may be its fifth consecutive session of losses, continues with the negative trend that it already registered last week, in which it was 1.89%.

A similar slide to that of Wall Street, which suffered its worst week since October after the Fed hinted at a possible return to the hard line on monetary policy faster than expected.

After the losses on Wall Street, Asia also registered a session of significant declines today. The Nikkei in Tokyo has plummeted 3.29%, affected by the fear aroused in the market that the Fed will withdraw monetary stimulus earlier than expected.

The falls in Asia carry over to Europe, while the futures on the main US indices also point to a negative open.

At the beginning of the day, Frankfurt dropped 0.55%; Milan, 0.61%; Paris, 0.64%; and London, 0.70%.

The euro is trading at $ 1,186, while Brent, the Old Continent’s benchmark crude, rises 0.15%, to $ 73.56 per barrel.

Back on the Spanish Stock Market, where all the IBEX 35 stocks are trading at a loss, the declines of ArcelorMittal stand out, of 3.65%; followed by Banco Sabadell, 3.26%; and IAG, 2.98%.

Santander also yields 2.04%; BBVA, 2.03%; Repsol, 1.12%; Telefónica and Iberdrola, 0.79%; and Inditex, 0.66%.

Viscofán, with losses of 0.09%, is the value that decreased the least in the indicator.

In the whole of the Spanish Stock Market, Amrest is the most bearish value, with a decrease of 6.86%, while Codere rises 4.39%.

In the debt market, the yield on the ten-year Spanish bond fell to 0.432%, with the risk premium at 64 basis points.

(c) . Agency