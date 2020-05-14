Madrid, May 14 . .- The Spanish stock market fell 0.52% in the early stages of this Thursday and lost 6,600 points, dragged down by losses on Wall Street and Asia, after the US Federal Reserve. The US (Fed) has warned that the economic recovery will be slow.

At 9.15, the main indicator of the Spanish Stock Market, the IBEX 35, yields 38.20 points, that 0.52%, to 6,596.70 integers.

The Spanish market has not closed below 6,600 points for more than a month, specifically, since April 3.

In the same way, in Europe, the main markets have opened down: London yields 1.21%; Paris, 1.13%; Frankfurt, 1.10%, and Milan, 0.62%.

With today’s losses, the Spanish stock market maintains the negative trend it already registered the day before, when it fell 1.94% and lost the level of 6,700 points after negative data and economic prospects worldwide due to the pandemic and the fear of regrowth of the coronavirus after the start of deconfusion.

In the US, the Federal Reserve (Fed), which fears a long crisis, considered that the recovery will take time and perhaps new extraordinary measures to revive the economy.

After knowing the Fed’s forecasts, Wall Street closed with losses of more than 2%.

Losses that Asia has replicated, where the Tokyo Nikkei index has lost 1.74%, while the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in China, has left 0.85%.

Meanwhile, in the raw materials market, the price of Brent crude oil – the benchmark in Europe – rises 1.47% at this time, to $ 29.61, and this after yesterday Russia and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their commitment to stabilize the oil market and restore its balance, and expressed the assurance that its OPEC + partners will comply with supply cut agreements.

The trading session on Thursday started with losses pending the release of the economic report of the European Central Bank (ECB), while in Spain it was published that the consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.7 in April %, which is the first decrease in this indicator since August 2016.

At the business level, ACS, NH Hoteles and Másmóvil present their results.

Within the Spanish market, IAG is the lowest value in the first bars of the session, 3.82%, followed by Mediaset, 3.03% and Amadeus, 2.54%.

On the contrary, Aena stands out by rising 3.24%, and Acerinox, 1.48%.

All the large IBEX 35 stocks register losses at the opening: Repsol yields 1.31%; Telefónica, 1.29%; Inditex, 1.27%; Santander, 0.77%; BBVA, 0.63%, and Iberdrola, 0.25%.

In the continuous market, Coca-Cola European stands out by falling 13.32%, while Berkeley is the most appreciated, 10.29%.

In the debt market, the yield on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.792%, with the risk premium at 134 basis points.

.