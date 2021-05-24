The Spanish Stock Exchange erases initial gains and rises a minimum of 0.02%

Madrid, May 24 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange erases the gains of the beginning of the session and in the first bars of this Monday it advances a minimum 0.02% dragged by the bank, although it manages to maintain the 9,200 points and the maximums since February 2020 reached last Friday.

At 9.15am, the main national indicator, the IBEX 35, adds that 0.02%, to 9,205.60 points. Profits for the year are up to 14.05%.

The Spanish Stock Exchange began this Monday with caution after closing last week with gains of 0.87%, above 9,200 points, the highest since the end of February 2020.

In Europe, the main equity markets have opened with a mixed trend on a day in which the market will not have the Frankfurt benchmark, due to the Pentecost holiday.

Thus, London advanced 0.12%, and Paris, 0.09%; while Milan falls 0.65%.

Mixed trend also in Asia, where Tokyo has added 0.17%, and Shanghai, 0.31%, while Hong Kong leaves 0.19%.

Futures on the main US indices point to a bullish opening this Monday, and this, after Wall Street closed on Friday mixed.

Today, US investors will be awaiting negotiations on the US infrastructure plan, which enter a new phase after Joe Biden’s government has agreed to cut it drastically – from 2.25 trillion to 1.7 trillion. dollars – to reach an agreement with the Republicans.

In this context, the interest on the US ten-year debt remains down, at 1.618%, while that of Spain also falls, to 0.545%.

Back in the Spanish market, Indra stands out as the value that loses the most from the IBEX 35, 2.72%, followed by Sabadell, 1.59%; CaixaBank, 1.27%, and Santander, 0.55%.

BBVA also fell 0.47%; Inditex, 0.46%, and Iberdrola, 0.13%.

Telefónica, on the contrary, adds 0.29%, and Repsol, 0.77%.

Read more

Cellnex was the value that advanced the most, 2.12%, followed by Amadeus, 1.30%.

In the continuous market, Adolfo Domínguez ranks as the most bullish value in the entire Spanish market, 4.27%.

Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rises 1.12% at this time, to $ 67.09.

(c) EFE Agency