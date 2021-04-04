The Spanish Stock Exchange does not open tomorrow, Easter Monday, like Europe

Madrid, Apr 4 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange will not operate tomorrow, Easter Monday, like the rest of the main European markets, where the German DAX, the CAC in Paris, the British FTSE 100, and the FTSE MIB Italian will also remain closed.

While Europe will not be listed, in the US there will be activity on Monday.

In Asia, some markets such as Tokyo will also remain open, while others such as Shanghai or Hong Kong will not operate on holidays either.

In the case of the Spanish Stock Exchange, its main indicator, the IBEX 35, was not listed last Friday, Good Friday, although it did so on Holy Thursday, like the rest of the Old Continent market.

The national market will not take another break until December 24 (Christmas Eve).

