The Spanish Stock Exchange does not open today like the rest of Europe

Madrid, Apr 5 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange does not operate today, Easter Monday, like the rest of the main European markets, where the German DAX, the CAC in Paris, the British FTSE 100, and the FTSE MIB Italian will also be closed for Easter.

While Europe will not be listed, in the US there will be stock activity this Monday.

In Asia, some markets such as Tokyo will also remain open, while others such as Shanghai or Hong Kong will also not operate on holidays.

In the case of the Spanish Stock Exchange, its main indicator, the IBEX 35, was not listed last Friday, Good Friday, although it did so on Holy Thursday, like the rest of the Old Continent market.

The IBEX 35 will not take another break until December 24 (Christmas Eve).

