The portfolios of the most recognized Spanish managers they are ready to face the de-escalation. In the coming months we will have to check if winning The latest update of investment positions sent to the supervisor indicates Miquel y Costas, Meliá Hotels and Repsol as your favorite values for this complex stage.

Between the six most recognized managers of investment value in Spain there is a disparity of opinion on how to face the challenges that lie ahead with the coronavirus epidemic. Some have proceeded to a deep remodeling of their portfolios, while two have remained faithful to the theses with which they closed last year and are entering this second quarter of 2020 without changes in their basket of values.

Despite these circumstances, Miquel and Costas Repeats as the great favorite of these managers for their Iberian funds. The Catalan wastebasket finds its place in five of the six vehicles analyzed: Azvalor Iberia (Álvaro Guzmán), Bestinver Bolsa (Ricardo Cañete), Cobas Iberia (Francisco García Paramés), Horos Value Iberia (Javier Ruiz) and Magallanes Iberian Equity (Iván Martín ). It is only left out of the Okavango Delta portfolio (José Ramón Iturriaga).

Clinging to Meliá

Their combined position in the paper company reaches 10.3 million euros, of which 4.23 million correspond entirely to the specialized fund of Magellan, as collected in their respective quarterly reports deposited with the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The number of star managers who bet on Meliá Hotels it also reaches five, but in this case they add up to a more modest amount of 8.56 million euros. The hotel company, whose potential has been defended tooth and nail despite the black prospects that are looming over the tourism sector in the short term, fails to attract Ricardo Cañete, while Iván Martín is the most convinced with a position equivalent to 3.7 million.

Despite the extreme volatility in oil prices, its commitment to boost its business as a utility and its repeated confirmation of strategic plans and shareholder remuneration mean that Repsol position itself as one of the favorites of Spanish star managers. Although there are only three -Guzmán, Cañete and Martín-, they add 13.8 million, the largest amount among all the Spanish listed companies.

The second in this ranking of constant and sonorous bets is Elecnor, with 12.1 million euros from this group of managers. More specifically, of four of them. In order by weight of their investment, those of Bestinver (5.08 million), Azvalor (4.23 million), Cobas (2.58 million) and Horos (205,000 euros).

The record: nine changes

As regards each vehicle, the Azvalor Iberia it is precisely the one that gives more weight to Elecnor. Furthermore, it has been the most active in portfolio turnover. Álvaro Guzmán has entered into its fund Aena, Bankinter, Euskaltel, Indra, Mapfre and Naturgy, while it has liquidated positions in Acerinox, Dia and Deoleo throughout the first three months of the year.

The forerunner of value in Spain, Francisco García Paramés, has come out with Cobas Iberia from Acerinox, ArcelorMittal, CaixaBank, Indra and Repsol, while it has premiered participation in Cie Automotive, Lar España and Prisa. Elecnor engineering is also its most determined bet, with 2.58 million euros.

The Bestinver Bolsa fund, which until October will be under the supervision of Beltrán de la Lastra, has sold its positions in BME to enter the capital of Cie Automotive and Inditex. The construction ACS (8.03 million) and Repsol (7.41 million) are the main positions of this vehicle.

In Javier Ruiz’s Horos Value Iberia there has only been one rotation: Alantra withdrawal and Merlin Properties entry. The insurance company Catalana Occidente is its first bet, with 339,000 euros, very close to the 335,000 that the ex-manager of Metagestión entrusts to Meliá Hotels.

Neither the Magallanes Iberian Equity nor the Okavango Delta have changed the list of portfolio positions. The manager of the first has its main weight in Logista, to which it dedicates 5.25 million euros of the assets of this vehicle. Meanwhile, Iturriaga has in Rush its main position, with 2.19 million euros, according to the communication recently sent to the CNMV.

.