the Spanish-speaking Telegram channel for autotrading with bitcoin

Key facts: CryptoWhale operates with Binance Spot, Binance Futures, and ByBit accounts.

The platform connects user accounts with Cornix, an autotrading robot.

An alternative to trading bitcoin and other digital currencies are autotrading platforms like CryptoWhale. It is one of the first companies in the Hispanic market that allows you to connect your Binance Spot and Binance Futures account with Cornix, an automated trading system. Being a trading bot, you can trade cryptocurrencies without having to invest all your time or energy watching the market. The software will take care of the heavy lifting.

But should you trade CryptoWhale? Find out with this review we have for you, where we will tell you what you need to know about this Telegram channel.

What is CryptoWhale?

Is a Spanish-speaking Telegram channel used for automatic trading of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

If you wonder what autotrading is, it is a type of operation where the CryptoWhale trader opens operations in his own Binance Spot or Binance Futures account and these operations are replicated in the account of its users thanks to a tool called Cornix , which is what allows you to connect your Binance accounts with CryptoWhale.

In this way, their clients do not have to personally open operations, if they do not want, since all operations are carried out by CryptoWhale. This is an advantage for users who do not understand trading or do not have time to trade.

The user only has to connect his Binance Spot and Binance Futures account with CryptoWhale through Cornix from Telegram and in this way he will begin to benefit from the advantages of automated trading.

CryptoWhale is useful for those traders who are starting in the world of cryptocurrencies, since it is a simple and practical platform that allows you to save time and effort when operating in the digital currency market. Telegram is the means used to link your accounts with Cornix, a software that we will talk about later in detail.

Something interesting about CrytoWhale is that, beyond being an autotrading channel, it also has various resources for you to learn about advanced trading. It has video-tutorials that help you quickly understand how to use the channel, configure the Cornix bot and tricks to get the most out of this tool.

An advantage that you get when trading with this Telegram channel is that you can learn from experienced traders and acquire new ideas and strategies. In this medium they share technical analysis, trading signals, relevant market news and other factors that will be useful to you in deciding when is the right time to sell or buy crypto assets, and thus obtain greater profits.

CryptoWhale also has a Telegram channel where the results of all operations are automatically published.

Note that not a “magic” solution to earn money. In fact, CryptoWhile makes the following notice on its website: “Trading cryptocurrencies is especially high risk. Please do not invest or trade more than you can comfortably afford to lose. CryptoWhale is not a financial or investment advisor. We are a community focused on trading and education about cryptocurrencies”. So before rushing in, make sure you have enough knowledge to operate in such a volatile market as bitcoin and other crypto assets.

To link CryptoWhale with your exchange account, the API Key is required. When entering it in Telegram, It is important that you do not check the option to “enable withdrawals”. Otherwise, the app could hijack the funds without you wanting to.

CrytoWhale as a tool for autotrading with Cornix

As we mentioned earlier, CryptoWhale makes use of the Cornix bot for autotrading. One benefit of trading bots is that they take care of the heavy lifting for you. However, it is important that you understand exactly what they are and how they work.

What is Cornix?

It is a tool, robot or program that automates trading operations based on the signals that are published on Telegram trading channels. The application creates trades with your Binance account, for example, without you having to constantly observe the market behavior.

It has a set of advanced trading functions that include simultaneous stop and take-profit orders, complex operations with multiple entries and trailing stops.

It also updates you in real time, how each operation is going, through a Telegram channel that is created automatically or through its own app. Your system is capable of analyzing hundreds of signals in a short time, to suggest the best business strategies. It works with exchanges such as Binance, ByBit, Huobi, and BitMEX. They offer three plans, basic, intermediate and advanced, which, according to their website, have a monthly cost of $ 19.90, $ 26.90, and $ 38.90 respectively. CryptoWhale recommends the intermediate or advanced plan for trading.

Good news. Cornix offers you 14 days free trial. In this way, before hiring any service, you can make sure that it is a software that adjusts to your needs and that allows you to operate in the market safely and efficiently.

With Cornix it is possible to adjust certain parameters that come by default in the operation that the CryptoWhale trader has configured. It is possible to adjust the parameters of each operation, be it the percentage of entry, stop-lost, number of entry targets and others. On the CryptoWhale website you will find a tutorial that explains step by step how to perform these manual bot configurations.

If you want to better understand how Cornix works with CryptoWhale, this video explains it clearly: https://youtu.be/woZ0SPbS_Tk

The importance of trading signals

Bots are not the only important element in bitcoin autotrading. Trading signals also play a fundamental role, so you need to understand what they are about. Trading signals are defined as the trigger that tells a trader when is the right time to open a trade. It is an emerging pattern in the market that can be detected by an analyst or an automated program, such as a bot.

So, the trading signals are a primary element for the bot to decide when and how to trade the market. There are different types of signals, such as buy and sell signals. The purchase ones indicate that, after an event or condition, it is time to buy a particular asset, as its value is expected to increase. Sell ​​signals indicate the opposite of buy signals. They show you when is the best time to sell an asset, because due to poor performance in the market, its value will decrease.

What trading platforms does CryptoWhale operate with?

You can trade bitcoin with CryptoWhale using exchange accounts like Binance Spot, Binance Futures and ByBit. On Binance they trade with the BTC pair, while on Binance Futures with USDT. The advantage of this last platform is that it allows you to trade in long or in shorts, that is, whether the value of the asset increases or decreases.

What is the price of CryptoWhale Autotrading?

Currently, they have available on your website 3 subscription plans. The first is “Autotrading lifetime signals, operated with Cornix”. Their price is 0.03 BTC, but at this moment they have a 33% discount with what final price is 0.02 BTC (a single payment is made and the service is for life). Includes autotrading on Binance Spot and Binance Futures, daily analysis of bitcoin and the crypto market, and 24-hour support.

CryptoWhale subscription plans. Source: CryptoWhale

Another subscription plan is the “Advanced Autotrading Course”, with the same price as the previous one, 0.03 BTC. Is designed for beginner and advanced traders, and consists of nine videos with a duration of one hour each. The third is a pack made up of the autotrading signals and the course. Its price is 0.05 BTC, but now it is discounted by 40%, bringing the price to 0.03 BTC.

Compared to other trading robots, the price is a bit high, considering that you have to pay it in cash. But you should keep in mind that with a single payment you will have access to the service for life, so, in the long run, the cost would be lower.

How do I connect my Binance account with CryptoWhale?

You can see in this link the video tutorial where they teach you step by step and in a very simple way how to do it:

CryptoWhale has different tutorials to connect your accounts with the Telegram channel, depending on the exchange with which you operate. You can check them here.

Learn about cryptocurrency trading with CryptoWhale

One of the advantages of CryptoWhale is that it has an advanced trading course that will teach you how the cryptocurrency market works and some of the best strategies to operate in it successfully. It’s divided in 9 videos with a duration of 60 minutes. Audio and image quality is good, and course content is comprehensive, easy to understand, and engaging.

In terms of structure, it is logical and functional. They teach you from the basics of trading bitcoin and other digital currencies, to more advanced concepts that are essential to creating a useful strategy. However, this trading course may be a bit difficult to understand for those who are starting out in the world of cryptocurrencies. But, if you have some knowledge on the subject, then you will have no problem.

By taking this course through interactive videos, you will have the opportunity to learn at your own pace and review the concepts as many times as you consider necessary. In this way, you will be able to apply the knowledge acquired and trade with bitcoin intelligently.

If you want to know what these courses are like, there is a video of lesson number 9 on the CryptoWhale YouTube channel.

Advantages and disadvantages

Advantage

It is one of the few Telegram channels that are in Spanish.

It operates with the Cornix bot, one of the most recognized in the world of autotrading.

It offers support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It has advanced trading courses.

They work with Binance, the world’s leading exchange.

Disadvantages

They only operate with three exchanges.

Payment is in cash.

The plans available for autotrading are limited.

Conclution

CryptoWhale is a Telegram channel in Spanish designed to do autotrading with the Cornix bot. It is a simple platform that will allow you trade the cryptocurrency market 24 hours a dayWell, it will take care of the heavy lifting. It has an educational section in which they have an advanced trading course and in their channel they share analysis, signals and information that are really useful for traders. It can be a good option for beginners, although it is important to be aware of the risks of trading bitcoin.

A disadvantage of the company is that works with few exchangesSo if you don’t have an account at one of those brokerage houses, then you won’t be able to trade CryptoWhale. On the other hand, they only have a trading plan that you must pay in cash, the price of which is 0.03 BTC (not including the discount). Overall, CryptoWhale is a functional autotrading channel that is well suited to the needs of its clients.

To learn more about the news that CryptoWhale has for you, enter your Telegram accounts, Twitter and YouTube.

