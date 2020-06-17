The Spanish Soccer Team will once again dress the Cabreiroá bottles with their image. Some of the national team players such as Carvajal, Thiago, Fabián, Navas and Morata are present in this special edition of packaging that has five different designs.

«To see Red playing again, the most emotional recharge in the world” is the optimistic message that the Galician brand of mineral water launches its consumers through this edition of liter pet bottles and a half that will hit the market this week and will remain on the food store shelves across the country until July.

Cabreiroá has been linked to the Spanish Soccer Team As official water for years and since then, it has launched various initiatives to support the team, promoting the involvement of its consumers.

Cabreiroá is a spring located in Verín (Ourense) that was declared of public utility in 1906, at which time the award Nobel Santiago Ramón y Cajal certified the exceptional qualities of its waters. Already today, its Cabreiroá and Magma de Cabreiroá brands are a benchmark for quality and innovation.